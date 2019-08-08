‘Seriously,’ Missouri Baptist’s radio devotion, to help keep you on His path

WARSAW – Struggling with everything you’re juggling? Seriously, who isn’t!

“Seriously” is the name of a daily devotion now offered to listeners across Missouri, five days a week on a radio station near you. The 90-second quips are packed with a punch of Bible-based encouragement to keep you tracking on His path while doing life.

Missouri’s own Valerie Howe, author and keynote speaker, hosts these segments, all in her noted delivery style of wit and humor. Howe is a member of Crossway Baptist Church, Springfield.

Some of the titles of these devotions include “Want to Know a Secret,” “I Love You,” “Four Letter Words,” and “Making Music.”

“Want to Know a Secret” is based on the truth found in Psalms 46:10…be still and know that I am God. In 90 seconds, Howe reminds her listeners that to hear from God we must cease from busyness and be still.

In her devotion, “Four Letter Words,” Howe challenges listeners to rethink what it means to obey and to be holy, based on scriptures 1 Peter 1:14-16.

Currently, the daily devotion, “Seriously,” is available on 26 radio stations, including KTTK radio 90.7 in Lebanon, where Howe calls home. The devotions are also online at KTTK.org and SpiritFM.com. The devotion also airs on several BOTT radio stations in Southwest Missouri, and it can be found at iTune station fourteen12radio.com.

Howe is a fast-paced and witty keynote speaker, seminar teacher and author. She has held local and state level positions within women’s organizations in the Missouri Baptist Convention. Her wit and practicality inspire her audiences to action. To learn more about where to find “Seriously,” or to book Howe as a speaker, visit www.valhowe.com, or call 417-588-7458. ν