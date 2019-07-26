Wildwood church’s VBS explores God’s love for all peoples on earth

WILDWOOD – Exploring God’s love for the nations was the topic for The Incredible Race study for Vacation Bible School at Fellowship of Wildwood (FOW). VBS students discovered all people are descended from Adam and Eve and created in the image of God.

“This topic is appropriate and timely in the midst of our world today,” Brad Canalejo, pastor of discipleship and families, said. “Many are demeaning one another and don’t value others whether political, social or racial. As Christians, we need to do more to share that we are all created in the image of God.”

“We need to challenge students and adults to know where unity is found,” Canalejo said. “Our unity is found in Christ and not in personal preference. We also need to value nonbelievers because they are created in the image of God.”

As a suburb of St. Louis, it is important for Wildwood to consider this topic. “My mind went to Ferguson and it is important for us to find value in who you are,” Canalejo continued, “and not what you can do for me.”

Judy West, elementary director, agreed that the theme was relevant for the city. “I was excited about the theme because our city within the last few years has been so divisive,” she said, “and the children are growing up with that experience. We need to set the example and teach that God is love. We need to counteract that divisiveness.”

The verse for the week was Revelation 7:9, “After this I looked and behold, a great multitude that no one could number, from every nation, from all tribes and peoples and languages, standing before the throne and before the Lamb…. “

“Our passage for the week pointed to one Savior,” Canalejo said. “He came for the world and we must have a global mindset.”

“A school within a ten-mile radius of Fellowship is the most diverse in the local school district,” he continued. “Instead of going to the nations, the world is coming to our back door for us to share the gospel.”

Canalejo reported that only 22% of the 160 plus VBS students were members of the Fellowship. “Eighty-two percent of the children were from some church,” he said. “Several other denominations were represented. This could be the first time that they hear a clear Biblical gospel presentation.”

“VBS is one program in church that continues to be a great outreach,” he said. “The curriculum takes the perspective that the children don’t know much of anything about the Bible. They start at the beginning and teach. If the students are expected to understand at the beginning, we are missing the outreach that is VBS.”

The weeks after VBS will become important for follow-up. “Parents are the primary faith trainers,” Canalejo said. “We will follow-up with the parents of those who expressed an interest in learning more.”

“We take a photo of each group during the week,” West said. “We send each student a copy of the photo with a letter to remind them.”

Unity of the congregation could be seen in the volunteers for VBS. “We had the multigenerational approach,” Canalejo said. “We had youth serving as well as seniors. One of our group leaders is in her early eighties. All are not gifted with the same skills; some can be relational with the kids while others can share snacks or teach crafts. We all work together.”

“I love the volunteers,” West said. “I’m a big advocate of the mix of volunteers because we always have a place to use them. God uses everybody and it is important for the kids to know that lots of people want to love them and invest in them.”

One of the highlights for West was the comment by one of the older boys. “On Thursday, one of the boys told me that he was bummed that VBS was almost over,” she said. “Pre-teen boys are usually much ‘too cool’ to verbalize something like that. It was great to hear. That’s why we serve the Kingdom.”