Motions, amendments can be pre-filed for 2019 Mo. Baptist annual meeting

BRANSON – If messengers have a motion they plan to submit at the 2019 MBC Annual Meeting, they are welcome to pre-file that motion with the recording secretary at recordingsecretary@mobaptist.org.

However, the messenger must appear at a microphone during time for introduction of miscellaneous business (October 28 at 3:55 p.m. or 6:35 p.m.) and introduce their motion to the messengers attending the Annual Meeting.

If a messenger wants to amend a motion, they may also file the amendment with the Recording Secretary, but you must appear at a microphone and present the amendment to the messengers at the appropriate time.

Pre-filing allows the president and the recording secretary to more readily see the messenger’s exact wording for the proposed motion or amendment.