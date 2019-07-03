Member of non-MBC church named to SBC nominating committee

BIRMINGHAM (BP) – Messengers to the Southern Baptist Convention have elected the 68-member Committee on Nominations for 2019-2020 to represent the 34 states or territories qualified for representation on the committee according to SBC Bylaw 30.

The committee, with at least one layperson from each qualified state or territory, was elected during the June 11-12 SBC annual meeting in Birmingham.

The committee will make nominations to messengers at the June 2020 SBC Annual Meeting in Orlando, Fla., for trustees to the SBC boards and committees.

Missouri’s representative’s are:

• Jordan Wade, layman, Mosaic Bible Fellowship, Kansas City. Mosaic Bible church is affiliated with the Blue-River Kansas City Baptist Association. The church was disaffiliated from the Missouri Baptist Convention at the October 2018 annual meeting after giving $0 to the Cooperative Program since 2016. However, MBC records show a $1,200 contribution received June 18 and MBC staffers are working with the church with the goal of re-affiliation. If the church chooses to complete the reaffiliation process, it would rejoin the MBC at the annual meeting this October.

• Ulysses Ross, senior pastor of WORD Church, St. Louis. WORD Church is a church plant affiliated with the Missouri Baptist Convention since 2017. It gave $2,727.59 to CP in 2018, according to the MBC.