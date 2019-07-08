Connection Point Church takes gospel to Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – A youth mission team from Connection Point Church, Raytown, shared the love of Christ here, June 9-16.

The youth mission team partnered with Grace Works, a ministry in Anchorage that organizes Bible camps at dozens of parks in and around Anchorage.

“In Alaska, it is very diverse and under-churched,” Student Pastor Tyler Jordan of Connection Point Church told The Pathway. As such, the Missouri mission team worked alongside Grace Works ministry to “take church” to parks in and around Anchorage. “We learned a lot working alongside (Grace Works ministry),” Jordan said, adding that he hopes they can use what they learned during the trip reach people in Missouri.

“The things they did (in Anchorage), we can do here (in Raytown),” Jordan said.

Throughout the trip, students were assigned various responsibilities and were encouraged to build relationships and share the gospel with as many people as possible.

“I have loved this trip so much, and I’m sad to see it end,” Abby Kujath, one of the mission team members, wrote on Connection Point’s blog. “I heard some tough stories from a lot of these kids, and I am so grateful to have hung out and made crafts with them. Hopefully they understood something we told them about Jesus, but I also hope they felt loved by us, and that they can understand how Christ loves them even when they may not feel loved or cared for by their families.”

Emma Bulson of Connection Point Church wrote, “This week has been so fun and I have loved spending time with all the kids. Even though we are on our missions trip these kids are teaching us too. I have also loved spending time with our youth group and making great friends!”

To learn more about the trip, visit http://connectionpoint.tv/blog/alaska-mission-trip.