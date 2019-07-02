Billy Paul Dudley, son of longtime Mo. pastor, dies

LEBANON – Billy Paul Dudley, son of Billy (Bill) Wayne and Lillie Marie Mills Dudley, was born January 21, 1964, in Bartlesville Oklahoma. He departed this life Friday, June 28, 2019, at his home, in Lebanon, Missouri, at the age of 55 years, five months, and seven days.

On June 8, 1985, he was united in marriage to Mary Beth Nevils, and to this union one daughter and two sons were born.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; William (Bill) and Hester Dudley and Edvun (Ed) and Gladys Mills.

Paul is survived by his wife, Mary Dudley, of the home, in Lebanon, Missouri; a daughter, Kylie Shannon, and her husband Corey, of Tulsa, Oklahoma; two sons, Caleb Dudley, and his wife, Lyndsey, of Birch Tree, Missouri, and Cory Dudley, of Lebanon, Missouri; four grandchildren, Luke, Miles, Violet, and James Dudley; his parents, Billy (Bill) and Lillie Dudley, of St. Robert, Missouri; a brother, Clifton Dudley, and his wife, Judy, of Windsor, Missouri; two sisters, Linda Dudley, of Lebanon, Missouri and Beverly Dudley, of St. Robert, Missouri; as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was born in Oklahoma and then moved to Waynesville, Missouri when he was young. He later graduated from Moberly High School in the Class of 1982. After high school Paul attended William Jewell College. It was there, that he met, fell in love and proposed to Mary. They were married on the campus of William Jewell College in 1985.

After graduation he and Mary moved to Lebanon where Paul began teaching history at Lebanon Junior High and served as a junior high school football and baseball coach. He also was an assistant high school baseball coach for sixteen years before later serving as the head baseball coach at Lebanon High School for nine years. During this time he served in the Missouri High School Baseball Coach’s Association (MHSBCA) and as the FCA Leader for Missouri High Schools.

Paul enjoyed fishing and attending all of his family’s sporting events. He loved his family dearly and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

Paul followed the Baptist faith and was a member and Deacon of Hillcrest Baptist Church in Lebanon, Missouri. Paul and Mary were Co-Student Relations Coordinators for the Operation Christmas Child Program and in 1999 Paul founded the Eternal Pastime ministry.

Paul was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, and was a caring neighbor and friend. We celebrate his life and know that he will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.

Funeral arrangements were completed by the Holman-Howe Funeral Home of Lebanon. The visitation was at Hillcrest Baptist Church, Lebanon, July 1, at 5 p.m., followed by a funeral service at the church at 2 p.m., July 2.

Memorial to Eternal Pastime.