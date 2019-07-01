Forty-one students saved at MBC’s Super Summer

BOLIVAR, HANNIBAL – Forty-one students from around the state professed faith in Christ during two separate weeks of Super Summer, organized by the Missouri Baptist Convention and hosted by Southwest Baptist University and Hannibal-LaGrange University, June 10-14 and June 17-21. Additionally, 52 youth surrendered to the ministry, and 43 recommitted their lives to Christ.

Super Summer Highlight Week 1 Highlights from the first week of Super Summer in Bolivar. Watch for next week's highlights coming soon.Visit mobaptist.org/super-summer for more about this camp. Posted by Missouri Baptist Convention on Friday, June 14, 2019

Registration for both weeks of Super Summer totaled 1,075 – up by about 50 or 60 from last year’s attendance.

In keeping with the theme for the week – Auxano – speakers, worship leaders and other volunteers at Super Summer urged young people to pursue spiritual growth. The Greek term, Auxano, comes from 2 Peter 3:18: “Grow in the grace and the knowledge of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.”

“Auxano means ‘to grow,’” said Jason Walters, MBC specialist for age-based ministry. But it means more than this, he added. “It means ‘to make to grow,’ ‘to put an effort into growing’ – not something that’s passive, but that’s active.”

“So many students come to camp with a lot of baggage and a lot of issues in their lives,” Walters told The Pathway. “And we’ve seen God really restore and heal some students, and (we’ve seen) some breakthroughs taking place in the lives of some students.

“I believe camp is so important because there are so few places where students can get away from all of the other voices that compete for their attention. Camp is hopefully a place where they can tune out some of those things, and where they can hear God speaking to them.”

Brent Gambrell of Nashville, Tenn., was the featured speaker for both weeks, serving at Super Summer alongside worship leader Ryan Langford of First Baptist Church, Houston. Live Christian entertainment was brought to students by the ministry, 3-2-1 Improv.

Walters added that Southwest Baptist University and Hannibal-LaGrange University were “really good hosts” for volunteers and students at Super Summer. To learn more about Super Summer, visit https://mobaptist.org/student-ministries/super-summer/.