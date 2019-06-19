Central Mo. WMU leaders better equipped for missions

JEFFERSON CITY – If selling the streets of gold reaches the lost then Sharon Paris says, share it!

Paris, recently appointed Missouri WMU Central Region Consultant, held a successful training event this Spring in Eldon for leaders of mission-related programs serving in this region.

The theme for the event, “Unshakeable Pursuit of the Pot of God,” helped to create a sense of urgency among the attendees to share the gospel message.

The MWMU Discipleship Equip Training was the first offered in Central Missouri for more than seven years. Paris was pleased with the turnout of 53 adults, which included DOMs, pastors and several of their wives.

“I had no idea if anyone would come since we had not had training in our region for many years,” Paris said. “I am praising God for answered prayer, and I am thanking the Central Region DOMs, Associational MWMU Directors and the local churches for promoting the training.”

In addition to breakout sessions for all age levels of WMU mission programs, the training included an IMB missionary guest speaker from Lesotho, Africa, Teresa Flora. The attendees contributed to a mission’s project for Lesotho, collecting 386 pairs of socks for Flora to take to an orphanage.

Flora challenged those attending the Equip Training to take a stand for Jesus.

As she spoke about her work among the peoples of Lesotho, Flora shared an experience with a witch doctor and how God used her mightily to take a stand for Him.

MBC Vice President Jon Nelson, and pastor of a NAMB church plant in Jefferson City, also addressed the attendees. His challenge to the group was to get outside the church walls and reach into their communities with the Gospel.

“Our amazing God is at work in Central Missouri answering my prayer for starting more mission discipleship education groups in our churches,” Paris said. “By providing missions education to all age levels in our churches, we are raising more mission-focused leaders for the future.”

Since Paris assumed her role as MWMU Central Region Consultant, there has been a start-up of one Youth on Mission Group, two churches ordering materials to start new WMU groups, including Children in Action, another Youth on Mission and an Adult on Missions Group.

Now is the perfect time for churches to begin considering their missions curriculum for the coming Fall. WMU offers relevant mission-related education for preschool through adults. For more information on the diverse options available and how to start a program, contact Teri Broeker MWMU Preschool/Children/Student Missions Consultant, tbroeker@marktwain.net.

WMU wants to encourage all believers to learn about missional living, how to apply the power of prayer, to give to missions and to serve.