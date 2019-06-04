How well do you know the Mo. Baptist Children’s Home?

For more than 130 years, Missouri Baptist Children’s Home (MBCH) has been “serving God by responding to the needs of children, youth and families.” Most Missouri Baptists would say that they are familiar with MBCH. Many would say that they support the Children’s Home and pray for the children and staff regularly. But when it comes to describing what the Children’s Home does and where it is located, most people struggle.

That is because MBCH takes the part of its mission statement that says “responding to the needs” seriously. Since the needs of children, family and youth continue to change, the response must change as well.

When most Missouri Baptists think of the Children’s Home, they think of children growing up on one of our campuses in Bridgeton, Mt. Vernon or Peculiar. Contrary to what many people believe, Missouri Baptist Children’s Home is NOT an orphanage. While MBCH began as an orphanage, it has grown into a multi-faceted agency responding to the needs of children, youth and families in a variety of ways – most of them in community settings.

So, how well do you really know Missouri Baptist Children’s Home?

Do you know that the ministries of MBCH include: Therapeutic Group Homes, Transitional Living programs, Pregnancy Services (in Bridgeton, Kansas City and Southeast Missouri), Family Foster Care, Treatment Family Care, Family Resource Development, Developmental Disabilities ministries and human trafficking rescue?

Do you know that MBCH impacted the lives of 4,729 children, youth and families last year?

Do you know that 114 babies were born in 2018 who may have been aborted without the Pregnancy Services of MBCH and The LIGHT House (an affiliate corporation in Kansas City)?

Do you know that 383 youth were served in Family Foster Care through MBCH last year?

Do you know that 14 adults with developmental disabilities live in Country Haven (Peculiar, MO) and The Branches at Brookline (outside Springfield)?

Do you know that 25 survivors of human trafficking were ministered to last year?

Do you know that 177 children found “forever homes” in 2018 because of the ministries of MBCH?

Do you know that 22 children came to know Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior last year because of the witness of the Christian staff and foster families of MBCH?

Do you know that MBCH has regional offices in Springfield, Joplin, Kansas City and Jefferson City in addition to the campuses in Bridgeton, Mt. Vernon and Peculiar?

Do you know that more than 210 staff members are “on mission” with MBCH throughout Missouri?

Do you know that MBCH works directly with churches to provide training in recognizing and preventing child sexual abuse?

Do you know that the Women’s Ministries of MBCH provide training and guidance in developing strong Christian women and girls in Missouri Baptist Churches?

Do you know that Regional Representatives of the MBCH Foundation are available to lead conferences in Biblical Stewardship in your church?

Do you know that Regional Representatives can assist you in estate planning?

Do you know that YOU, as Missouri Baptists, are involved in all of these ministries through the Cooperative Program, Missouri Missions Offering, church budgets, individual contributions, special events and volunteer activities?

Do you know that Missouri Baptist Children’s Home is committed to unapologetically share the Gospel of Jesus Christ with all of the children, youth and families in our care?

That is the one thing that will not change. MBCH is – and always has been – committed to being a Christ-centered agency. Please continue to pray for the children and teens in our care. Please continue to pray for the Christian staff and foster families who provide the best possible care.

And whenever you are asked about Missouri Baptist Children’s Home, let the person know that MBCH is involved in far more areas of ministry than can be found on a campus. God is using MBCH to make an everlasting difference in the lives of thousands of children, youth and families.