Women’s events provide new opportunities in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (BP) – Women attending the Southern Baptist Convention’s annual meeting in Birmingham are invited to a trio of events, including a SBC Women’s Session, a Ministers’ Wives Luncheon, and a women’s expo at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC).

Speakers include Norine Brunson, wife of Andrew Brunson, the American pastor released this fall from imprisonment in Turkey; and Lauren Chandler, wife of Matt Chandler, pastor of The Village Church in Flower Mound, Texas; among others.

SBC Women’s Session

All women across the Southern Baptist Convention are invited to participate in a “Women’s Session” at 9 a.m. on Monday, June 10, during this year’s SBC Pastors’ Conference.

Speakers for the SBC Women’s Session include Brunson, Lori McDaniel, Kandi Gallaty, Missie Branch and Amy Whitfield, among others.

The three-hour event, which replaces the former Pastors’ Wives Conference, will feature the newly launched SBC Women’s Leadership Network (WLN), which, according to its website (sbcwomen.net), is “a collaborative community of women from the Southern Baptist Convention family who long to lead in diverse ways to significantly impact the Kingdom of God.” It will be held in BJCC Rooms A-J.

The WLN offers a blog, podcast and Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/groups/2285033808421320/), she explained, and those participating affirm the SBC’s Baptist Faith and Message and embrace theological complementarianism.

McDaniel, also a steering committee member, serves as manager of church initiatives in mobilization at the International Mission Board. She and her husband Mike and their three children served as missionaries in Zambia, Africa, before returning to plant Grace Point Church in Bentonville, Ark., where Mike is senior pastor.

Gallaty of Long Hollow Baptist Church in Hendersonville, Tenn., is the author of “Disciple Her: Using the Word, Work, & Wonder of God to Invest in Women” and a trainer for Replicate Ministries, which equips and trains men and women to be disciples who make disciples.

Branch is assistant dean of students to women and the director of graduate life at Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary (SEBTS) in Wake Forest, N.C., serving women in both the college and the seminary.

Whitfield is director of marketing and communications at SEBTS and co-host of the podcast, “SBC This Week.” Amy co-authored the book, “SBC FAQs: A Ready Reference” and has served since 2016 as an assistant parliamentarian for the Southern Baptist Convention.

Kathy Litton, Send Network spouses’ trainer for the North American Mission Board, will lead a panel discussion on discipling women, and Donna Gaines, wife of former SBC President Steve Gaines, will interview Brunson.

There is no cost for the Monday event and registration is not required. Women who serve in any facet of local church leadership, missions and denominational work are invited to attend.