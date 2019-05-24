Midwestern to host FTC at annual meeting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (BP) – Several Christian ministries – including Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary’s “For the Church” (FTC) – will offer events on topics ranging from growing healthy churches to current issues in the Southern Baptist Convention for messengers and others attending the SBC’s June 11-12 annual meeting in Birmingham, Ala.

Among them:

• Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary will host a For The Church luncheon June 11 centered on the theme “Together for the Church: Denominational Unity, Collaboration and Mission.” The gathering will convene during the SBC annual meeting’s lunch break in the South Exhibit Hall, Level 1, at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex. Speakers will include Midwestern President Jason Allen, SBC Executive Committee President-elect Ronnie Floyd, International Mission Board President Paul Chitwood and North American Mission Board President Kevin Ezell. Registration at www.mbts.edu/events is $10 through June 1 and slightly more thereafter. The event includes free books for all attendees.

• 9Marks, a ministry to help pastors grow healthy churches, will hold panel discussions Monday and Tuesday, June 10-11, from 9-10:30 p.m. in the Theater of the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex.

• Baptist21 (B21) will host a June 11 luncheon and panel discussion on current issues in the SBC, according to an email from the group. The gathering will convene during the SBC annual meeting’s lunch break in the Concert Hall of the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex.

• Replicate Ministries will provide a report on “the five surprising reasons your church isn’t as healthy as you think,” the group said in an email. The report will be available in the SBC exhibit hall daily for pastors and church leaders.

• The Fellowship of Baptist World Ministries (FBWM) will host a breakfast Monday, June 10, at 8 a.m. in Forum H of the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex.

• Connect 316 has disbanded as an organization and therefore will not host its traditional gathering at the SBC annual meeting. “On Monday, October 29, 2018, the Connect 316 Executive Board met and discussed direction,” former board member Tim Barnette said via email. “After much prayer and discussion, we decided to dissolve Connect 316 as an organization.