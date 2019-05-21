Missouri Baptists named to SBC tellers, committee on committees

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (BP) – Southern Baptist Convention President J.D. Greear has named tellers for the SBC 2019 annual meeting June 11-12 in Birmingham.

“The Southern Baptist Convention Annual Meeting takes the efforts and selfless contributions of hundreds of volunteers,” Greear said. “Each committee member plays a specific role in the success of the convention. The tellers committee is no different. Their efforts to ensure our elections and votes are accurate and trustworthy are worthy of our honor. I want to thank them for their service and the integrity they will bring to the task at hand.”

Stephanie Orr, member of First Baptist Church in Chipley, Fla., and board member of the Florida Baptist Children’s Home will serve as chairperson. Ray Carr, pastor of Baptist Center Church in Clayton, N.C., has been appointed vice chair.

Fifty percent of the tellers are women, and 45 percent are non-anglo.

Those appointed as tellers include:

Natalie Burden, layperson, First Baptist Church, Ozark.

Brian Jump, senior pastor, First Baptist Church, Clever.

Greear also announced the names of individuals who will serve on the Committee on Committees for the SBC annual meeting.

Greear announced the committee’s chairman on Feb. 4, Sky Pratt, associate pastor for mobilization at Prince Avenue Baptist Church in Athens, Ga., and vice chair, Ashlyn Portero, executive director at City Church in Tallahassee, Fla.

The Committee on Committees will assemble in Birmingham, Ala., just prior to the SBC annual meeting to nominate members of the Committee on Nominations who will, in 2020, nominate trustees for the boards of SBC entities.

The Committee on Committees has 68 members, two from each of the 34 states and regions qualified for representation on boards of SBC entities.

The make up of the committee is

Male: 45 people, 63 percent of the total; female: 23 people, 34 percent. The average age is 43, with the youngest being 22 and the oldest 73. Caucasians make up 50 percent, African Americans 16 percent, Hispanics 15 percent, Asians 7 percent, and other/multi-ethnics making up 4 percent.

Representatives of churches of less than 250 make up 51 percent (less than 100, 24 percent), and more than 250, 49 percent. The average Cooperative Program percentage is 7.66 percent.

The Missouri representatives on the committee are: Sam Bierig, Liberty Baptist, Liberty; Kyle Hubbard, The Gate, University City.

Credentials Committee

Southern Baptist Convention President J.D. Greear announced on April 15 26 appointees to the 2019 Credentials Committee. The committee will be chaired by Betsy Gomez, a layperson at First Baptist Church in Irving, Texas. No Missourians were named to the committee.

Resolutions Committees

Greear also announced on April 15 10 appointees to the 2019 Committee Committees. The committee will be chaired by Curtis Woods of Kentucky was named as the committee’s chairman by Greear. Woods is co-interim executive director of the Kentucky Baptist Convention and a member of Watson Memorial Baptist Church in Louisville. No Missourians were named to the committee.