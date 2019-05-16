218 degrees mark Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary’s largest commencement ceremony

KANSAS CITY (BP) – Graduates, families and friends gathered in the Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary’s Daniel Lee Chapel for the 65th commencement exercises May 3, launching theologically-trained Gospel ministers into service.

In comprising the seminary’s largest graduating class, 218 degrees were conferred – 33 undergraduate, 153 graduate and 31 doctoral degrees and 1 post-graduate certificate.

Additionally, two students were among the first to complete Midwestern’s Korean-language Ph.D. degree, and one student received the seminary’s first master of arts in ministry service degree.

After challenging students in his commencement address to minister sacrificially, President Jason Allen gave MBTS Provost Jason Duesing the seminary’s Professor of the Year award.