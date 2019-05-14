Mo. Senate to take up landmark pro-life bill, May 16

JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri’s General Assembly is expected to take up a landmark bill, May 16, that provides the most expansive restrictions to abortion in the state’s history.

House Bill 126, sponsored by Representative Nick Schroer (R-O’Fallon), was passed by the Missouri House of Representatives in February and was advanced by committee to the Senate last month.

If approved by the Senate and signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson, HB 126 establishes the “Missouri Stands for the Unborn Act,” which implements three broad measures to protect the life of the unborn. First, it prohibits the abortions of infants who have a detectable heartbeat or brain function, and requires doctors to check for a heartbeat.

Second, it forbids the abortion of infants that can feel pain. Increasingly, medical evidence suggests that babies can feel pain at least by 20 weeks gestation.

Third, the bill bans all abortions in the state – except those necessary to save the life of the mother – if and when the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has already signaled his intent to sign HB 126, should it pass the Senate.

Missouri Baptists are encouraged to pray and contact their senators, urging them to pass HB 126. To find the contact information for your senator, visit https://www.senate.mo.gov/LegisLookup/default.aspx/leg_lookup.aspx.