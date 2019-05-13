Pathway writer pens new book

KIRKSVILLE – Richard Nations, director of missions for Thousand Hills Baptist Association and a contributing writer for The Pathway, has released a book about bivocational pastors.

The book, titled Why Not Me?, offers seven case studies of Missouri men and their families who answered God’s call to ministry, even if they felt unequipped or struggled trying to balance family, work, and ministry.

“I wrote this book because there seemed to be a need for a tool to use to recruit men who are being called by God to the ministry, but are already engaged in careers and have families,” Nations said. “But even in mid-life or even as they approach retirement, these men can serve smaller membership churches and still work in their chosen career field.”

The book is available at Amazon.com.