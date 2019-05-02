Fellowship of Christian Stewards: models to follow

In 2001, the Missouri Baptist Foundation (MBF) Board of Trustees established the Fellowship of Christian Stewards (FCS) as a way to present examples of Christian stewardship. Individuals may nominate those they believe are models of good Christian stewardship by the use of their talents, time and treasures to the glory of God. In 1 Corinthians 11, Paul wrote, “Follow my example, as I follow the example of Christ.” (1 Corinthians 11:1) Fellows are recognized and honored for their modeling of Christian stewardship and provide encouragement and inspiration for others to follow in their ways.

In the past year, MBF trustees and staff have reviewed and refined the Fellowship of Christian Stewards. Nominations are currently being received in three categories: ministers, lay people and next generation leaders.

Core Qualities for Nominees

All nominees must reflect the following core qualities. They must be a believer and follower of Jesus Christ; practices whole-life stewardship (time, talents, and treasures); have a servant heart, humble spirit and sacrificial attitude.

Nominating Categories

There are three nomination categories. The Marshall Fellow is a faithful minister that exhibits whole-life stewardship through Christian service. Nominees can be an individual or couple that honors God through significant contributions in his/her vocational career(s); identifies missional needs and actively responds to meet those needs; consistently models generous, sacrificial giving from the treasures God has entrusted – whether great or small; and plans wisely to provide for missions and ministry through estate gifts (such as, wills and trusts and other forms of legacy gifts).

This award is named in honor of Dr. John Marshall recently retired pastor of Second Baptist Church in Springfield. Dr. Marshall has served his career as a model of pastoral integrity, encourager to other ministers and a good Christian steward.

A second category of nomination honors lay people. The Nelson Fellow honors a layperson(s) that exhibits whole-life stewardship through Christian service. Nominees can be an individual or couple that honors God through significant contributions in his/her vocational career(s) and personal living; identifies missional needs and actively responds to meet those needs; consistently models generous, sacrificial giving from the treasures God has entrusted – whether great or small and plans wisely to provide for missions and ministry through estate gifts (such as, wills, trusts and other forms of legacy gifts).

This award is named after Dr. and Mrs. Thomas Nelson for their sacrificial service to the local church, Missouri Baptist Convention and SBC. Dr. Nelson served as President of Missouri Baptist Foundation from 1962-1978.

A third category is awarded to next-generation leaders. The Next Generation Fellow can be a child, youth or young adult in the age range of 10-25. Nominees identify missional needs and actively respond to meet those needs through the gifts of their talents, time and/or treasures.

Do you know someone that is a good example of Christian stewardship? Nominations can be made online at www.mbfn.org/fellowship-christian-stewards. Awardees are given public recognition and a grant from MBF to be given to the ministry of their choice.