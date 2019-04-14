SBU presidential inauguration events begin April 22

BOLIVAR, Mo. – Southwest Baptist University’s Board of Trustees invites the public to the inauguration of Eric A. Turner, Ed.D., as the 25th President of SBU at 10 a.m. Friday, April 26, in Mabee Chapel on the Bolivar campus. A reception will be held in the Mabee Chapel lobby after the ceremony.

The inauguration formally commemorates the beginning of Dr. Turner’s leadership at SBU, while celebrating the University’s rich history and reaffirming the University’s mission.

Dr. Turner was named president-elect on July 20, 2018. He began his service as president-elect on Aug. 6, 2018, and assumed the presidency on Sept. 1, 2018. He came to SBU from Black River Technical College in Pocahontas, Ark., where he served four years as president. Prior to this, he served 17 years in various administrative capacities at Williams Baptist University in Walnut Ridge, Ark.

Beginning Monday, April 22, celebratory events leading up to the inauguration include: the unveiling of the official presidential portrait, a ribbon-cutting for the Student Association Inauguration Mural and the First Lady Welcome Tea.

The unveiling of the official presidential portrait will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, April 22 at the Hutchens Library on the Bolivar campus. Dr. Turner’s portrait will hang alongside the photos of previous SBU presidents. The event also is the official kickoff for an SBU historical display from the University Archives.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Student Association Inaugural Mural will be at 3 p.m., Tuesday, April 23 on the west side of the Goodson Student Union. The mural, which is being completed by SBU freshman Lexi Haley, highlights various landmarks on campus and embodies SBU’s mission.

The First Lady Welcome Tea, to officially welcome SBU First Lady Barbara Turner, will be hosted by the SBU Women’s Fellowship at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 23. To RSVP to the tea, call the Office of the President at (417) 328-1500.

For more information about the inauguration, visit www.SBUniv.edu/inauguration or call Brittany Earl, executive coordinator in the President’s Office, at (417) 328-1500.