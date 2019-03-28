Inauguration set, April 26, for SBU’s Eric Turner

BOLIVAR (SBU) – Southwest Baptist University’s Board of Trustees invites the public to the inauguration of Eric A. Turner, Ed.D., as the 25th President of SBU at 10 a.m. Friday, April 26, in Mabee Chapel on the Bolivar campus. A reception will be held in the Mabee Chapel lobby after the ceremony.

The inauguration formally commemorates the beginning of Dr. Turner’s leadership at SBU, while celebrating the University’s rich history and reaffirming the University’s mission.

Turner was named president-elect on July 20, 2018. He began his service as president-elect on Aug. 6, 2018, and assumed the presidency on Sept. 1, 2018. He came to SBU from Black River Technical College in Pocahontas, Ark., where he served four years as president. Prior to this, he served 17 years in various administrative capacities at Williams Baptist University in Walnut Ridge, Ark.

For more information about the inauguration, visit www.SBUniv.edu/inauguration or call Brittany Earl, executive coordinator in the President’s Office, at (417) 328-1500.