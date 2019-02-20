FBC Millersville brings Christ’s comfort to hospice care center

MILLERSVILLE – Comfort is the core of hospice care and FBC Millersville has found a way to support that comfort at Crown Hospice, Cape Girardeau.

“Our ladies of the quilting group recently made lap-robes for Crown Hospice,” Jason Grubbs, senior pastor, said. “They used the opportunity to show care and support for the community.”

Sharon Cathcart, bereavement and volunteer coordinator at Crown Hospice, agreed that the lap-robes were a treasure for working with patients. “The lap-robes are a beautiful blessing,” she said. “We are so touched to have local churches and associations share with us. These from Millersville are especially wonderful.”

Kathy Criddle, member of the Millersville quilting group, is excited about adding the hospice group to the list of those receiving quilts and lap-robes. “Our group has met for many years,” she said, “and we help many in the community. We’ve made quilts for burnouts, for newly married couples and for others in need. It is wonderful to give these to Crown Hospice because they have many patients in need.”

Cathcart outlined the need of hospice patients. “Patients are always cold and these coverings help keep them warm,” she said. “The quilts are also a comfort to the patients because they have something of their own. They love the fact that these quilts were made especially for them.”

“We share the quilts at special times with a poem attached,” Cathcart continued. “We present them for birthdays, and it is special. When the patients receive the gift, their eyes light up.”

Cathcart also described working with a couple celebrating their 35th anniversary. “The husband was receiving home hospice services, and they were so happy to receive the lap quilt.”

The ladies group meets once a month to work on these quilts. “They meet at 9 am on that day,” Grubbs said. “The ladies work hard, and they don’t leave until after lunch. Family is important to all and this is an extension of their care.”

Cathy Hale, another member of the quilting group, shared the ways the ladies worked on the quilts. “Some of our ladies cut out the material and others sew them together,” she said. “Others do the tacking and lining while others take them home to hem.”

“I’ve been doing this for thirty years,” Hale said. “These other ladies were doing it even longer. It is a great way for fellowship with Christian friends and doing something good for others.”