Registration now open for Mo. WMU’s Missions Celebration and Annual Meeting

JEFFERSON CITY – Join the Missouri Woman’s Missionary Union (MWMU) this Spring in an Unshakable Pursuit to know God more. April 5-6 like-minded women and men from across the state will unite at First Baptist Church in Kearney, for the MWMU Missions Celebration and Annual Meeting.

MWMU Executive Director Laura Wells said the lineup of speakers, breakout sessions and special activities will not disappoint. Guests are sure to be inspired and entertained during the two-day Celebration by keynote speaker Rosalie Hunt.

“We are thrilled to feature Rosalie Hunt at the meeting this year,” Wells said. “Ms. Hunt is a well-known author and gifted storyteller, who is passionate about history and particularly women who have shaped missions. She will be sharing stories, testimonies and life lessons from her Christian journey.”

The meeting will be packed with several more dynamic speakers, as well as educational opportunities, testimonies from IMB and NAMB missionaries and hands-on mission projects. MBC Developing Leaders Catalyst Jim Misloski will also have a slot on the agenda.

“Missions Celebration will offer a wide variety of activities for women and men with all interests and of all ages,” MWMU President Cherri Crump said. “The experience will also foster a special bonding and uniting opportunity for Missouri Baptists, at a very affordable price.”

Early bird registration is already underway for the Celebration. Now through March 19, registration is $35, which is a savings of $10 per person. After the 19th, the fee will be $45. Registration for students grades 7 through college is $10.

Visit MoBaptist.org/wmu/missions-celebration to register and to get details regarding cost, tentative schedule, hotels, childcare, and meals.

WMU offers relevant mission-related education for preschool through adults. WMU wants to encourage all believers to learn about missional living, how to apply the power of prayer, to give to missions and to serve.