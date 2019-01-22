SBU trustees call special board meeting

BOLIVAR – Southwest Baptist University trustees scheduled a special called board meeting for Jan. 22 to hear a report from the trustee board’s Executive Committee and from the Educational Policies and Personnel Committee. The executive session was scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

Last month, the Educational Policies and Personnel Committee took under advisement the appeal of a tenured professor, Clint Bass, who disputes a notice of immediate dismissal that was issued by the administration, Nov. 28, for alleged violations of the SBU Faculty Handbook and the “ethical and professional canons of the teaching profession.”

As reported in the Jan. 8th edition of The Pathway, Bass’s dismissal came after he raised concerns about various doctrinal beliefs of some of his colleagues in SBU’s Redford College of Theology and Ministry, which he alleged were in conflict with the Baptist Faith and Message 2000.

At press time, the Educational Policies and Personnel Committee had not announced its decision about Bass’s appeal, although the university told The Pathway that the committee would “issue its findings when they are complete.”

At press time, the Educational Policies and Personnel Committee had not announced its decision about Bass's appeal, although the university told The Pathway that the committee would "issue its findings when they are complete."