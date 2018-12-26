Concord to host annual prayer service for state officials

JEFFERSON CITY – Lawmakers and citizens will gather for what has become a Jefferson City tradition when Concord Baptist Church, in conjunction with the Missouri Baptist Convention’s (MBC) Christian Life Commission, hosts the 14th annual Prayer Service for Missouri Government Leaders, Jan. 9 at 9 a.m. The event always marks the first day of each new session of the General Assembly.

“We will be seeking God’s blessing for Missouri’s legislative, executive and judicial leadership,” said Monte Shinkle, Concord’s senior pastor, former president of the Missouri Baptist Convention (MBC) and a member of the Southern Baptist Convention’s Executive Committee.

The event is based on the writing of the Apostle Paul to Timothy in 1 Tim. 2:1-3, “First of all, then, I urge that entreaties and prayers, petitions and thanksgivings, be made on behalf of all men, for kings and all who are in authority, so that we may lead a tranquil and quiet life in all godliness and dignity. This is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Savior.” The 50-minute service is a combination of preaching, special music and prayers for Gov. Mike Parson, his family and members of the executive branch, the Missouri House of Representatives, the Missouri Senate and Missouri Supreme Court.

John Stroup, president of Freeway Ministries in Springfield, is this year’s guest speaker and will deliver the charge to lawmakers and staffs. Born out of Crossway Baptist Church in Springfield, Freeway is a non-profit ministry that bridges the divide between the church and those struggling to emerge from addiction and life behind bars. It has rapidly grown with its own headquarters with ministries in other states and South Africa.

Special music will be provided by vocalists Cindy Baumann, Brad Newbold and accompanist Debbie Poire, all members of Concord, as well as vocalist Hannah Taylor of Jefferson Avenue Baptist Church in Springfield.

Among those praying will be MBC Executive Director John Yeats, for the governor and executive branch; Missouri Coordinator for National Day of Prayer Jill Noble, a member of Glory of Zion Church, Kansas City, for the Missouri Senate; Administrative Pastor of Capitol West Christian Church in Jefferson City Ken Harland, for the Missouri House; and Pastor Joel Skiles of Solid Rock Family Church, Jefferson City, for the Missouri Supreme Court.

Scripture reading and an opening prayer will be offered by MBC First Vice President Jon Nelson, pastor, Soma Community Church, Jefferson City. Pathway Editor Don Hinkle will lead in the Pledge of Allegiance while John Battaglia, Missouri State Director, Capitol Commission, and a member of James River Assembly in Springfield, will offer the benediction. John Forsythe, senior associate pastor at Concord, will serve as master of ceremonies. A large number of statewide officeholders, lawmakers, legislative staff and leaders of Missouri’s judiciary will attend. The service is free and the public is encouraged to participate.