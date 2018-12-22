SBU commissions peer assessment committee

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following news article was released by Southwest Baptist University on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 22.

BOLIVAR (SBU) — Southwest Baptist University has commissioned an external peer assessment committee that will lead a University-wide dialogue regarding faith and learning. Included within this assessment will be deeper conversations and evaluations regarding orthodoxy.

We are grateful that Dr. David Dockery, president of Trinity International University, has agreed to chair the committee. Dr. Dockery is the former president of Union University and a respected leader in Southern Baptist higher education. In January, we will share additional details regarding this endeavor.

We welcome the Committee’s assessment as an integral process to better articulate who we are and to effectively provide a Christian higher education while remaining loyal to our Baptist heritage. We believe that the result will be an SBU that is even more firmly grounded in the core values that have defined us since our inception.

SBU was founded 140 years ago as a Southern Baptist institution of higher education.Engrained within SBU’s history is a strong spirit of cooperation and support among Missouri Baptists. The Biblical worldview and perspective we provide at SBU matters. Today, we are as committed to a higher education through this Christian worldview as we were at our founding in 1878. We are confident that these Biblical values will continue to serve as a strong foundation for the University.