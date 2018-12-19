Missouri Baptist Foundation: It’s more blessed to give than receive

Once there were two brothers who inherited their father’s land. The brothers divided the land in half and each one farmed his own section. Over time, the older brother married and had six children, while the younger brother never married.

One night, the younger brother lay awake. “My brother has six children to feed and I have none. He should have more grain than I do.” So that night the younger brother gathered a large bundle of wheat and left the wheat in his brother’s silo.

That very same night, the older brother was also lying awake. “In my old age my wife and I will have our grown children to take care of us, not to mention grandchildren, while my brother will probably have none. He should at least sell more grain from the fields now so he can provide for himself with dignity in his old age.” So that night, too, he secretly gathered a large bundle of wheat and left it in his brother’s silo.

The next morning, the younger brother was surprised to see the amount of grain in his barn unchanged. “I must not have taken as much wheat as I thought,” he said, bemused. “Tonight I’ll be sure to take more.” That very same moment, his older brother was also standing in his barn, musing much the same thoughts.

After night fell, each brother gathered a greater amount of wheat from his barn and in the dark, secretly delivered it to his brother’s barn. The next morning, the brothers were again puzzled and perplexed. “Tonight, I’ll take the pile down to the very floor. That way I’ll be sure the grain gets delivered to my brother.”

The third night, more determined than ever, each brother gathered a large pile of wheat from his barn, loaded it onto a cart, and slowly pulled his haul through the fields. At the top of the hill, under the shadow of a moon, each brother noticed a figure in the distance. Who could it be?

When the two brothers recognized the form of the other brother and the load he was pulling behind, they realized what had happened. Without a word, they dropped the ropes to their carts and embraced.

The apostle Paul wrote in Acts 20:35, “In all this I have given you an example that by such work we must support the weak, remembering the words of the Lord Jesus, for he himself said, ‘It is more blessed to give than to receive.’”

Giving has a way of blessing beyond our imagination. In this Christmas season and beyond, may you know the blessing of giving modeled by God through the gift of His Son, Jesus Christ.

Nick Davis is the Regional Vice President of the Missouri Baptist Foundation.