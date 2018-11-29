Stewarding finances to make disciples

Last month at the annual meeting of the Missouri Baptist Convention, we introduced a brand new look and logo for the Missouri Baptist Foundation. This new logo represents our past, our present and our future together. I thought it would be good to take a moment and tell you what this new logo represents.

You will notice the simple logo consists of three green bars of ever increasing length along with our name. The three bars remind us of our original mission, as we were created to “develop…., manage….. and distribute financial resources for the benefit of Missouri Baptists’ mission and ministry efforts.”

But, they also point to our future. They represent the need to provide funding for Gospel Advancing ministry for today, tomorrow and for ten thousand tomorrows. Those green bars also remind us it will take more financial resources in the future to accomplish the same ministry than it does today. We are committed to meeting this need through wise investing and by telling the story through generosity education.

Of course, the color green represents health and growth and just happens to be the color of our American currency. While the goal is always ministry and Advancing the Gospel, our unique role at the Foundation is to help provide financial support and wisdom to accomplish the Gospel Advancing ministries of our churches, entities and partners.

We do not apologize for working to get as much financial gain through strategic investment practices and strategies. We all know that we should share the love of Jesus with our local utility companies; they still expect to be paid in cold hard cash.

Which leads us to our tag line. Great Commission, Great Investment. Not only are we committed to making the very best investments we can make, we are also calling on every Missouri Baptist to make a great investment by investing a portion of their resources into the Great Commission. The Commission given to us by Jesus himself. Which is to go into all the world making disciples.

Which leads me to my main point. We at the MBF are not really fund-raisers. We are disciple makers. When we receive funds to manage, either through an institution who expects a reasonable return from a reasonable risk, or whether we are managing a gift from an individual for an endowment designed to last until the Lord returns, each moment is a discipleship moment.

Anytime we trust another person to help us, or trust that God will use what I give him, the Lord is working. When I hand over a scarce and valuable resource, the Lord does something in my heart that he can only do in that moment of giving. He moves me from fear to love.

So maybe a better logo would have been a heart; but no matter what our logo may look like as it has changed, what has not changed is our mission. It is more important than ever.

Dr. Neil Franks serves as President of the Missouri Baptist Foundation. He or one of their team members is available to preach, teach or share with your congregation, stewardship committee or leadership team at no cost. They are also available to meet privately without obligation with individuals who are interested in making an eternal difference through giving. You may reach him at nfranks@mbfn.org.