BGR launches ‘clean water campaign’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (BGR) – Baptist Global Response (BGR) is celebrating #GivingTuesday 2018 with a water filter campaign and a goal to provide 600 families around the world with clean, drinkable water.

#GivingTuesday is a globally recognized day for charitable organizations that falls after Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This year, it will take place on Tuesday, November 27.

BGR’s 2018 campaign follows an enormously successful 2017 #Giving Tuesday, during which donors surpassed the goal of 500 water filters, ultimately funding 538 filters. Each filter provides a family of five clean water for an entire year.

BGR CEO Jeff Palmer anticipates strong support for the initiative.

“#GivingTuesday has been an important day for BGR in the past few years,” he says. “Last year, we focused our #GivingTuesday appeal on a key subject: clean water. We asked people to consider giving a gift of $25 to provide a needy family with a water filter that they could use in their homes. We were overwhelmed by the generosity of our partners and donors last year! This year we are hoping to raise enough funds to provide 600 water filters. At $25 per filter for one family, our monetary goal is right at $15,000. This #GivingTuesday, we are simply asking folks to help people in need and give a $25 water filter to a family who will appreciate the clean water for years to come.”

“Clean water makes a life-changing impact on families!” adds BGR Office Director Mary Frances Satterwhite. “Imagine having to drink, cook, and bathe with dirty water. Then, try going to work or school when you are constantly sick from contaminated water. This #GivingTuesday we are trying to give clean water to thousands of people.”

BGR Water Filters are in the organization’s 2018 Christmas Gift Catalog, which can be accessed here: gobgr.org/catalog. Donors can give by visiting the website or by calling the BGR office at 866.974.5623. Visit gobgr.org for more information.