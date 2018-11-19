Missouri Baptists surpass MMO goal

At a near record-setting pace, Missouri Baptists are giving generously to missions projects in the Show Me State. On Nov. 19, giving to the Rheubin L. South Missouri Missions Offering surpassed the 2018 goal of $710,000 and is on pace to exceed last year’s extraordinary total of nearly $760,000 – the highest amount given since 2001.

At the close of business Nov. 19, MMO giving totaled $719,576.

“We are so grateful to the 800 Missouri Baptist churches that are giving sacrificially to support 18 ministries in our state,” said John Yeats, the MBC’s executive director-treasurer. “Every penny given through MMO goes directly to missions projects, with no funds devoted to overhead. This results in a greater direct impact on transforming lives and communities with the gospel.”

The theme of the 2018 offering is drawn from 1 Chronicles 29:14b: “Everything comes from You, and we have given You only what comes from Your hand.”

MMO funds support the Missouri Baptist Children’s Home, nearly 100 summer missionaries, church multiplication, Missouri WMU, disaster relief, hunger relief, church revitalization projects, associational partnerships, and more.

Funds raised in excess of the goal are placed in reserve for future missions opportunities. At the same time, 10 percent of the excess is given to Missouri WMU, which promotes state, national, and international missions in 1,800 MBC churches.

“There’s still time for churches that have not participated in MMO to give to this vital offering,” said Yeats. “We will hold the offering open to receive gifts until Dec. 31. All gifts postmarked after that date go into the 2019 MMO offering.”

To learn more about MMO, visit mobaptist.org/mmo.