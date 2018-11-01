More than 35 FBC Troy widows rev up the Harleys

TROY – A cloud of leather, exhaust and exhilaration descended upon First Baptist Church in Troy on August 18 for their 3rd annual Widows Ride. It’s an annual tradition that brings fun and joy to women who have been widowed, as well as all of the people who put on the event.

The Widows Ride – also known as the Biker Babes Ride – is an outreach event for widowed women in Lincoln County coordinated by First Baptist Church in Troy. There were about 90 participants this year, including more than 35 widows and a host of volunteers.

To help with the event, more than 35 bikers from the Christian Motorcyclists Association (CMA) volunteered their time and their motorcycles. There were also several volunteers who brought their jeeps or convertibles so the ladies had many different options to choose from.

The widows and their drivers went on a ride that was nearly 100 miles round trip. They started at First Baptist in Troy, went through Cuivre River State Park, stopped for a rest at New Hope Baptist Church and finished off with lunch at Anchors Restaurant in Winfield before returning to their starting point.

According to Tim Swofford, event organizer and Chair of the Deacon Board at First Baptist in Troy, the event was a huge success. There was fantastic weather, and all of the ladies that attended enjoyed the ride and had a wonderful time.

Ed Krupinski, who works with the Patriot Guard Riders and did some photography for this event, called it “the highlight of the year” for all of the ladies involved. He said that there was nothing but “bikes and smiles.”