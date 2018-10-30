‘Taco Bout Missions’ to bring Christmas to MBCH

WARSAW – Taco Bout Missions is bringing in $500 and a sleigh full of gifts for the Missouri Baptist Children’s Home (MBCH). Four youth set their mind to target MBCH’s Christmas list with a month-long campaign, culminating with a walking taco meal held September 26.

These youth are involved in mission programs offered through Missouri WMU, and attend Poplar Baptist Church in Warsaw. They presented the money and gifts they collected to MBCH Foundation Regional Representative Dr. Keith Vawter on his recent visit to their church.

“The generosity of God’s people, called Missouri Baptist, never ceases to amaze me,” Dr. Vawter said. “When a small number of youth and children in a rural church like Poplar Baptist in Warsaw can raise $500.”

“Our children and youth may be small in numbers,” Pastor Van Mellen of Poplar Baptist Church said. “But they have big hearts for missions and they accomplish some mighty big deeds.”

The youth saw the Christmas list in the August issue of The Messenger, a quarterly publication of MBCH.

“They saw it and reacted,” Mellen said.

The group raised awareness at their church with a creative visual display with the play on words, Taco Bout Missions. It was set up in the church foyer and gifts started pouring in.

The display explained the goal of the mission project, and included several copies of the MBCH Christmas list for people to take. During September church members were encouraged to shop for the children.

A walking taco dinner was the campaign finale bringing in a love offering of $500.

The youth feel blessed with the outcome, and are excited to start planning their next outreach.

Past endeavors by this group have included funding a home in Haiti for a pastor’s family, purchasing livestock for Haitians and sending prescription eyeglasses to this country.

They are also big promoters of the annual missions offerings supported by the Missouri Baptist Convention.

“Learning about missions through the Missouri WMU programs is having a noticeable effect on our youth,” Mellen said. “I believe their studies are making them faithful and active church members with hearts to serve God by serving others.”

Churches can learn more about the vast selection of programs available through Missouri WMU at www.mobaptist.org/wmu.