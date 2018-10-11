ERLC’s Psalm 139 Project places ultrasound machine in Mo. pregnancy resource center

KANSAS CITY (BP) – The Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission’s Psalm 139 Project has placed an ultrasound machine at the Liberty Women’s Clinic in Liberty, Missouri, Russell Moore announced Monday at the For the Church Conference at Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.

“I am honored to be partnering with Liberty Women’s Clinic to provide this ultrasound machine.” said Moore, president of the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission. “This gift is on behalf of Southern Baptists around the world who have given sacrificially for the sake of caring for unborn children and women in crisis. These machines are a powerful instrument for good, and servants such as those at Liberty Women’s Clinic play an immeasurably important role in the church’s mission to be a witness for human dignity.”

The Psalm 139 Project is a ministry of the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission of the Southern Baptist Convention focused on aiding pregnancy resource centers in securing ultrasound machines. The Psalm 139 Project is involved in placements in Dallas and New Orleans this year as well.

“Since beginning to provide limited obstetrical ultrasound in 2007, eight out of ten women have chosen life after seeing a heartbeat on the screen at LWC,” said Carol Graham, founder and CEO of the Liberty Women’s Clinic. “We know how important providing a quality image of life growing in the womb is for a woman to make a choice for life. We are deeply grateful for this generous gift from the ERLC, which will allow Liberty Women’s Clinic to increase our capacity for appointments by 37% in 2019 – providing the opportunity for many more women to choose life.”

Since 2004, the Psalm 139 Project has provided ultrasound equipment for pregnancy care centers in Texas, Indiana, Colorado, Mississippi, Florida, Arizona, Ohio, Maryland, Missouri and Tennessee. Learn more at psalm139project.com.