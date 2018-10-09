Happy Anniversary

Happy one year work anniversary to me. Ok, so not only is that a little self-serving but it is also a little short sighted. Last year we recognized one team member who had been with the Missouri Baptist Foundation for 20 years and next month we will celebrate our corporate secretary’s 40th anniversary working with the Foundation.

Since we at the MBF work on a fiscal year of October 1 through the end of September, it is time to begin a “new year.” But it’s also an opportunity for me to reflect on the past year. It has been a major transition for the Franks’ family. A lot has happened.

First, we left the greatest congregation in the world where I had the high privilege of being called “Pastor Neil” there at First Baptist Branson. What a wonderful journey of almost 11 years it was with you, FBC Branson, and we miss you and think of you often. We are so thankful that the Lord continues to add people to the kingdom through you and that things are better than they ever were. I am so excited that you called Jeremy to be your pastor and I look on with eager anticipation to all that the Lord will do.

Second, we left my son, a freshman in college there at College of the Ozarks, and my wife Kendra and I moved with our youngest son, a freshman in high school, to a new community, farther away from family.

Third, my mother passed away in November. I did not realize when I saw her in the rehabilitation center and kissed her forehead telling her that I would see her “at Thanksgiving” that it would be the last time I spoke to her. I did not realize that my slip of “at” instead of “on” Thanksgiving, meaning the holiday, would actually turn into our great hope, seeing her at THE great thanksgiving day upon the Lord’s return.

Fourth, I started a brand new job with people I really did not know, in a field with which I am still not completely familiar.

New schools, new job, new community, combined with great loss, have made for a challenging year. Yet, at the root of it all is my continued confidence in the Lord. He has been leading me all of the way. And now a year later, I think I am emerging from a tunnel and seeing the light of day. We all have some years like that, don’t we? I bet you can recall a year of turmoil or maybe you are still going through one of those.

Isn’t it great that we don’t have to walk those difficult journeys alone? While I know God is always with me, it helps to know that others are as well. Like His church, who pray for us, walk with us and even carry us sometimes. But it is also good to know that there are people who can help us in other ways, like through the Missouri Baptist Foundation. We can help you accomplish your financial giving goals, provide trustee services to manage your funds for you when you can no longer do so, and simply be a friend through good times and not so good. We would be honored to walk with you, as a trusted financial partner, as you face changes and challenges in the years ahead.

It was a big change for me, and a tough year for my family, but God has seen us through. And He will see you through as well. He is a good God. Isn’t it great to serve Him as Missouri Baptists?!

Neil Franks became President of the Missouri Baptist Foundation on October 1, 2017. Their mission is to help churches get the very best returns on their finances in order to provide more resources to Advance the Gospel. They also help individuals develop estate plans, create endowments, manage donor advised funds and will provide generosity education. They may be reached on their website at mbfn.org or at 1-800-776-0747, they would love to answer your questions.