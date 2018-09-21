MMO supports partnership missions, church planting

JEFFERSON CITY – The Rheubin L. South Missouri Missions Offering supports 18 ministries in Missouri. This year’s theme is taken from 1 Chronicles 29:14b: “Everything comes from You, and we have given You only what comes from Your hand.” Following are two short stories of how the gifts of Missouri Baptists support missions projects throughout the Show Me State.

Sweet Potatoes and Mission Partners

Turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, and cranberries loaded the tables in the church gymnasium. This Thanksgiving dinner took place 5,000 miles from Missouri in the Italian village of Pizzoletta.

First Baptist Church of Desoto has a partnership with Chiesa Battista di Verona, a church plant currently meeting in the gymnasium of the Catholic church in Pizzoletta. Members have taken several mission trips to Italy to help the church reach its community. In November, 10 members from De Soto prepared a traditional Thanksgiving dinner in Italy.

About 100 people came for the feast, and just before dessert they heard the Good News of Christ.

Partnership missions embraces long-term commitments and relationships to fulfill the Great Commission around the globe by praying for and working with churches and missionaries. Missouri currently has partnerships in Northeast Italy, with the Puebla-Tlaxcala Regional Baptist Convention of Mexico, and most recently with the Minnesota-Wisconsin Baptist Convention.

Gather at the Garden

In the busy Bosnian neighborhood, Kafi Bašta is an open courtyard, an inviting place to sit and visit. It is located in the heart of the largest population of Bosnians outside of Sarajevo – namely, St. Louis, Mo.

Everywhere you go in Bosnia, you see outdoor cafes, which are an essential part of Bosnian culture, because they are public places to experience a connection with others.

As the Church @ Affton, a new church plant affiliated with the MBC, looked for ways to connect with its Bosnian neighbors, members submitted a proposal to Next Steps Requests, which provides funds for special projects for Missouri church plants.

Kafi Bašta, or Garden Café, has a large deck, gazebo, and play area. Bosnian friends have made coffee and desserts and even grilled foods to share. Church members are learning about Bosnian culture and building relationships with their neighbors.

The MMO week of prayer is Sept. 16-23, and the statewide goal is $710,000. Learn more at mobaptist.org/mmo.