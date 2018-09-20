Messengers able to pre-file motions, amendments

SPRINGFIELD – Messengers to the Missouri Baptist Convention’s annual meeting at Crossway Baptist Church here, Oct. 22-23, may now submit their motions in advance, although they must still be present to make the motion on the convention floor.

If messengers have a motion, they can pre-file that motion with the MBC’s recording secretary via email at recordingsecretary@mobaptist.org. However, the messenger must appear at a microphone during the time for introduction of miscellaneous business, Oct. 22 at 3:55 p.m. or 6:35 p.m., to introduce their motion to the messengers attending the annual meeting.

If a messenger wants to amend a motion, they may also file the amendment at recordingsecretary@mobaptist.org. But they must appear at a microphone and present the amendment to the messengers at the appropriate time.

By pre-filing their motions and amendments, Missouri Baptist messengers enable the president and recording secretary to see more readily the exact wording for the proposed motion or amendment.