Multi-ethnic churches meeting prior to MBC

SPRINGFIELD – Multi-ethnic churches affiliated with the Missouri Baptist Convention (MBC) will gather at Crossway Baptist Church here, Oct. 21. The event takes place from 7:00-9:00 p.m. in the College Worship Center at Crossway Baptist, Springfield.

Featured speakers include Pastor Dany B. Stephen of African Baptist Church, Kansas City, and Pastor Hazael Rodgriguez of Iglesia Cristiana Casa de Oracion in Springfield. To register for this event, visit mobaptist.org/annual-meeting/multi-ethnic-meeting-the-mbc-annual-meeting/.