Pastors’ Conference to get to preaching’s core with sermons by Pendergraft, Reavis, Bumpers

SPRINGFIELD – The 2018 Missouri Baptist Pastors’ Conference meeting at Crossway Baptist Church here, Oct. 22, will feature three guest speakers highlighting “the ‘sine qua non’ of preaching.”

Featured preachers include:

• Eddie Bumpers, senior pastor of Crossway Baptist Church, Springfield. Bumpers is a native of Alabama and a graduate of Luther Rice Seminary. He pastored churches in Mississippi and North Carolina before becoming senior pastor of Crossway in December 2000. Bumpers and his wife, Tess, have two sons, Jared and Jordan, and a daughter, Bethany.

• Chadd Pendergraft, senior pastor of Crescent Valley Baptist Church in Tahlequah, Okla., where he has served for the past 10 years. Pendergraft and his wife, Chasity, have four children: Coy, Cassie, Clay and Carly Jo.

• Herb Reavis, Jr., who has served since 1991 as senior pastor of North Jacksonville (Fla.) Baptist Church. He spreads the gospel locally on radio and television through his broadcast, “Reach Out.” Born and raised in the Texas Panhandle, Reavis is a graduate of the Moody Bible Institute, Milligan College, and the Southern Baptist School for Biblical Studies. He and his wife Lisa have three married sons, Joshua, Jonathan, and Joseph.

The conference begins at 8:30 a.m. with a call to order by Pastor’s Conference President Jeff Anderson, pastor of Calvary Baptist Church, Hannibal. Worship will be led by the Calvary Baptist Worship Team, under the direction of worship pastor Joshua Tanner. The conference ends at 2:05 p.m., Oct. 22, with closing remarks from Anderson.

To learn more about the Missouri Baptist Pastors’ Conference, visit MoBaptist.org/annual-meeting/pastors-conference.