Pakistani believer shares gospel with faith, fervor in Europe

SOUTH ASIA – Waseem* could never be accused of lacking passion.

Having grown up in a Christian family in Pakistan, Waseem often defended his faith in heated religious debates with Muslims on the streets of Lahore. He brought his fervor with him to southern Europe, where he sought work — and more arguments about the gospel with his fellow Pakistani migrants.

Over time, God used the counsel of other Christians, and even a stint in jail, to redirect Waseem’s enthusiasm toward a biblical model for evangelism, discipleship, and church planting. Waseem began sharing the gospel in love, and he has trained more than 40 Christian Pakistanis in Greece to plant churches.

Patient conviction

Waseem regularly goes to a local park to look for evangelism opportunities. During one such outing, he met Shakeel,* a fellow Pakistani migrant worker. Waseem shared the gospel with patient conviction, and Shakeel believed.

Three weeks later, Shakeel and Waseem were making their way to a body of water for Shakeel’s baptism. As they traveled, Shakeel’s invited friend Navrel* quietly listened to Shakeel’s testimony and Waseem’s explanation of the gospel’s goodness. By the time they reached the place of baptism, Navrel decided he, too, wanted to join Shakeel in his commitment to Christ and obedience in baptism. The two friends were baptized and have been passionate proclaimers of the gospel ever since.

Waseem continues to disciple Shakeel, as well as travel around with Christian Pakistani migrant workers, training them in evangelism as they harvest olives, oranges, or whatever is in season. God continues to use Waseem’s harnessed passion as an itinerant pastor, trainer, and laborer to reach and train Pakistanis who would otherwise be adrift in complacent Christianity or false religion.

Your Part

