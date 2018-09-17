Special hotel rates available for MBC annual meeting

SPRINGFIELD – Special hotel rates are available for a limited time to those attending the Missouri Baptist Convention Annual Meeting at Crossway Baptist Church here, Oct. 22-23. Hotels with special rates are listed below:
Drury Inn & Suites
2715 N. Glenstone Ave.
Springfield, MO 65803
417.863.8400
Rate: $119.99 – cutoff date 9/21/18
Holiday Inn & Suites
2720 N. Glenstone Ave.
Springfield, MO 65803
417.865.8600
Rate: $99 – cutoff date 10/08/18
Oasis Hotel
2535 N. Glenstone Ave.
Springfield, MO 65803
417.866.5253
Rate: $94 – cutoff date 9/21/18
Best Western Plus Coach
2535 N. Glenstone Ave.
Springfield, MO 65803
417.862.0701
Rate: $84.99 – cutoff date 9/21/18
Lamplighter Inn & Suites
2820 N. Glenstone Ave.
Springfield, MO 65803
417.862.0701
Rate: $74.99 – cutoff date 9/21/18