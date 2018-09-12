Sight & Sound’s ‘Moses’ schedules three dates in theaters

BRANSON – Sight & Sound’s epic musical drama Moses is adding a Sept. 20 encore showing. Strong early demand through Fathom Events for the original two events – Sept. 13 and 15 – drove the bonus presentation. Filmed in front of a live audience, the original stage production was seen by nearly two million people at Sight & Sound’s two live venues in Lancaster, Penn. and Branson.

Set adrift as a baby and now wandering in the wilderness, Moses is one unlikely hero—until God calls him into action. From the Nile River to the Red Sea, journey with Moses as he leads God’s people on an amazing adventure toward the Promised Land. The screenings will take place at 19 theaters across Missouri on:

Sept. 13 – 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 15 – 12:55 p.m.

Sept. 20 – 6:30 p.m.

For more information, go to www.mosesevent.com.

Locations:

• Forum 8, Columbia

• Eagles Landing Cine, Osage Beach

• Regal OFallon Stadium 14, O’Fallon

• Chesterfied Galaxy Cine, Chesterfield

• AMC Chesterfield 14, Chesterfield

• St. Charles Cine, St. Charles

• Des Peres Cine, Des Peres

• Regal Gravois Bluffs Stadium 12, Fenton

• Regal St. Louis Mills 18, Hazelwood

• Ronnies Cine, St. Louis

•AMC Springfield 11, Springfield

• Regal College Station Stadium 14, Springfield

• AMC Independence Commons 20, Independence

•Regal Kansas City 18 Cinemas, Kansas City

• The Palace at the Plaza, Kansas City

• AMC Barrywoods 24, Kansas Cit

• Regal Northstar Stadium 14, Joplin

• Regal Hollywood Stadium 10, St. Joseph

• Cape West Cine, Cape Girardeau