Christian fellowship

In the New Testament the Greek word koinonia is used to encourage “fellowship and communion” among believers. At its core, it is the coming together in love, faith, and encouragement in Jesus Christ.

Faith Baptist Church of Climax Springs found a barrier to their koinonia. Their fellowship hall and education space are located in the lower level of the church building. The only access to these areas was a stairway that some church members found challenging to ambulate. An answer was needed to find a way to encourage, not discourage some people’s participation in Bible study or fellowship within the family of faith.

One answer to the challenge was to install an elevator. “A first estimate of such a project would cost $100,000 at a minimum,” said Pastor Tony Shaw, “and this was not an option.” A second option investigated was for the installation of a stair lift that would cost approximately $9,000. Deacon Stanley Linedecker said, “This was a more affordable answer to the problem.”

Faith Baptist Church had funds for a down payment, but needed help with the balance. They contacted Missouri Baptist Foundation to inquire about a loan. They had heard about the new church loan service and wondered if it might help them with their stair lift installation.

MBF church loan service assists churches with new construction, renovation of existing facilities or a ministry need that requires financial support. The loans are highly competitive financing with compelling benefits that include attractive terms and rates, low closing costs, no prepayment penalties and convenient online application. However, there was one feature that convinced Faith BC to apply for a loan with MBF. “The big influence for us to work with the Foundation was the fact that the loan interest we pay on our loan goes back to accomplish kingdom purposes,” said Pastor Shaw.

The stair lift is installed and the Faith Baptist koinonia can be enjoyed by anyone. Can MBF assist your church address a ministry need with a loan? For more information, go to https://mbfn.org/church-loans/ or call 800-776-0747.