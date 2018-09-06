‘Walk of Honor’ opens school year at HLGU

HANNIBAL – Hannibal-LaGrange University classes kicked off their fall semester, Aug. 21, with an enrollment of just under 1,000 students.

HLGU President Anthony Allen welcomed all students back to campus and to HLGU’s annual Convocation Chapel, Aug. 22.

“Education is a great equalizer, and knowledge is power. No matter your beginning, you are on the road to making your dreams come true,” he said. “Your world is limitless, your course is still unwritten, and your path is ripe with promise.”

Allen continued, “You’re getting ready to embark on one of the greatest adventures of your life. I call this the academic adventure. No one knows for certain what the future holds, but take heart, God knows your future…Make the most of every opportunity God has given you and He will direct your path.”

Also during Convocation Chapel, Miles Mullin, vice president for academic administration, led the students in reciting HLGU’s Honor Code, and Ben Kendall led the congregation in the hymn, “Holy, Holy, Holy.”

Those passing by HLGU on Thursday, Aug. 16, likely witnessed the arrival of new students who were warmly greeted by Allen as they drove in the main entrance. From there, the new students were led to their residence halls where they were welcomed with music, cheers, and eager returning students – the Trojan Army – ready to serve the new students and their parents by unloading their cars and moving the students into their new homes.

At 5:00 p.m., parents, family, the Trojan Army, and resident advisors, along with faculty and staff of HLGU, lined the sidewalk from the Roland Fine Arts Center to the HLGU arch in preparation for the Walk of Honor.

A bagpiper led the new students along the path of cheering spectators, encouraging the students on their new journey. After each new student passed through the HLGU arch, President Allen welcomed them again with a handshake and a smile.

Students then gathered around the Trinity Tree, located between the L.A. Foster Student Center and the Burt Administration Building, for a final word of encouragement, the alma mater, and a prayer of dedication.