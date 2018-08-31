MMO supports disaster relief, ethnic churches

The Rheubin L. South Missouri Missions Offering supports 18 ministries in Missouri. This year’s theme is taken from 1 Chronicles 29:14b: “Everything comes from You, and we have given You only what comes from Your hand.”

Following are two short stories of how the gifts of Missouri Baptists support missions projects throughout the Show Me State.

Ready and Willing

Some of the “blue hat” supervisors who served in Texas after last year’s devastating storms were disaster-relief veterans – even if they were just twenty-somethings.

These volunteers were trained as interns for Missouri Collegiate Disaster Relief. Each summer, the Missouri Missions Offering supports six student interns, who live out their faith in the crucible of disaster relief. Coordinator Joe Banderman says the program is in its fifth year and wielding a powerful impact.

“We’ve got students who know what God wants them to do with their lives,” he says, “Some have even changed their college majors in response to the call of God.”

College students served in hurricane relief last year, giving up their spring breaks and Thanksgiving vacations. In one community, they hung dry wall in the home of a Muslim family, collected funds for the wife to buy cooking spices, then prayed with the family members and presented them with a Bible.

Collegiate Disaster Relief reaches people in need, transforming the lives of students and infusing energy and leadership into the ministry.

Food Truck Gospel

JJ’s Roast on Wheels is a food truck serving Filipino style pig roast called “Lechon.” It’s also a vehicle that shares the Good News.

Ednor Sebag and his wife, May, started a church in Springfield in 2006. Then, in 2015, Ednor developed relationships with churches in Southeast Missouri and met several Filipino-American families. The Sebags started driving four hours from Springfield once a month to hold fellowships in three cities. Then, through the SEMO Church Planting Center and with the support of local churches, the Sebags moved to Southeast Missouri.

“Last year, we started a small food trailer business both as a means of support and, above all, as a venue to connect with people of all ethnic backgrounds so we could lead them to Christ,” he says.

Five new believers have been baptized, and Bible studies are held in Sikeston, Doniphan, Jackson and Puxico. The Missouri Missions Offering equips church planters to reach Missouri’s many ethnic populations with the good news of Jesus Christ.

The MMO week of prayer is Sept. 16-23, and the statewide goal is $710,000. Learn more at mobaptist.org/mmo.