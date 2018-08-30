Pathway

Baptist & Christian News

Search
Generic filters
Filter by Custom Post Type

Special hotel rates available for MBC annual meeting

By

SPRINGFIELD – Special hotel rates are available for a limited time to those attending the Missouri Baptist Convention Annual Meeting at Crossway Baptist Church here, Oct. 22-23. Hotels with special rates are listed below:

Drury Inn & Suites

2715 N. Glenstone Ave.

Springfield, MO 65803

417.863.8400

Rate: $119.99 – cutoff date 9/21/18

 

Holiday Inn & Suites

2720 N. Glenstone Ave.

Springfield, MO 65803

417.865.8600

Rate: $99 – cutoff date 10/08/18

 

Oasis Hotel

2535 N. Glenstone Ave.

Springfield, MO 65803

417.866.5253

Rate: $94 – cutoff date 9/21/18

 

Best Western Plus Coach

2535 N. Glenstone Ave.

Springfield, MO 65803

417.862.0701

Rate: $84.99 – cutoff date 9/21/18

 

Lamplighter Inn & Suites

2820 N. Glenstone Ave.

Springfield, MO 65803

417.862.0701

Rate: $74.99 – cutoff date 9/21/18

Comments