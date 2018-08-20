Take two rounds of mercy

I’ve pretty much always been a girlie-girl. When I was little, while the other kids were singing, “Head and shoulders, knees and toes, knees and toes,” I was singing something more like, “Head, new hairdo, purse and shoes, purse and shoes.”

Froo-froo is part of my make-up. Even my makeup is part of my make-up. I was in a hurry and ran out of the house without eyeliner the other day. People are definitely not used to seeing me liner-less, but even I underestimated their consternation. All day long they kept asking if I was feeling okay. “Have you been under the weather?” “Do you need to go home?” “Did you start chemo?”

Because, yeah, everyone knows the first sign of an illness is the loss of dark lines around the eyes.

Some weren’t even that nice. “Something’s wrong with your face.” “You look terrible.” “You’re not contagious, right?” Fortunately, I knew what to take for the illness. The medicine for acute linerlessness is…liner.

Give me 20 cc’s of eyeliner, STAT!

Much more important though, what do we do when people seem bent on asking hurtful questions and saying unkind things? Sometimes people say things that are thoughtless but not necessarily intentional. Other times their words are cruelly calculated to wound. Our knee-jerk reaction to either is often defensive. Our minds are suddenly scrambling to come up with a line or two that will put that person in his place. We feel driven to give him a taste of his own medicine, as it were.

The real medicine? It’s mercy. We’re called to extend it—STAT—even to those who’ve been intentionally malicious. Not an eye for an eye (or eyeliner for eyeliner either).

Offering mercy and forgiveness isn’t easy when there’s unsettled injustice hanging in the air. Our pride steps in and wants to demand we get the respect we feel we’re due. And while we’re ever to stand up for truth, we aren’t always required to seek justice for ourselves.

Just as it did with Jesus, sometimes mercy overrides justice. We’re told by Jesus Himself to “love your enemies, do what is good, and lend, expecting nothing in return. Then your reward will be great, and you will be sons of the Most High. For He is gracious to the ungrateful and evil. Be merciful, just as your Father also is merciful,” (Luke 6:35-36, HCSB).

Our tendency is to think, I’ll show mercy once that rascal earns it. Yet we need to remember our call to offer God’s kind of mercy. He gave it freely to us when we were powerless to earn it. We need to remember again Jesus’ command to show mercy “just as your Father” does.

It’s only by His grace that we’re able to show that mercy, to take the high road to rise above an irritation, and to take the even higher road in forgiving an offense. Lord, help us to see people who’ve hurt us with Your eyes. At every place we feel powerless to love and forgive, empower us by the indwelling presence of Your Holy Spirit. Give us the ability to love people, not because they’re worthy of our love, but because You’ve told us to love them, and You are more than worthy of our obedience. Let us love people, Lord, out of overwhelming love for You.

Our God is faithful. He can answer that prayer in ways that completely amaze us and radically change the way we love and the way we live.

You might not believe your eyes. Or your eyeliners.