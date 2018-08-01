Church leaders invited to security seminar at HLG

HANNIBAL – “Leadership and The Church” is a church administration seminar being held on Saturday, September 22 at Hannibal-LaGrange University for local church leaders. In a world facing a new church scandal almost daily, there has never been a better time to increase awareness and knowledge in this crucial area of church administration. Pastors, elders, treasurers, staff members, and volunteer leaders are invited to learn about three issues facing churches today: security, safety, and stability.

This seminar seeks to educate, equip, and encourage church leaders. With three experienced speakers, church leaders will be taught on church administration topics so they can strengthen and advance the mission of the Church. The speakers this year are: Dr. Neil Franks, President & Treasurer of the Missouri Baptist Foundation, Dr. Glenn A. Miller, founder & CEO of Miller Management, and Vaughn Baker, President of Strategos International.

Past participants of this seminar have given positive reviews, saying, “Great seminar and great knowledgeable speakers,” and “I thought this year’s array was spot-on! This was just very well done.” Miller Management, a nonprofit accounting firm, has been providing administrative training to churches since 2003.

Hannibal-LaGrange University, located at 2800 Palmyra Road, Hannibal, Missouri 63401, will host the event. Registration begins at 8:00 am. Continental breakfast will be available. The speakers will present from 8:30 am to noon. From noon to 1:00 pm there will be lunch and a panel discussion with the speakers and presenting partners.

To register for this event, visit www.leadershipandthechurch.com. The cost is $25 per church and allows for up to three attendees from each church.