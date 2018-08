CAMDENTON – The Baptist Secretaries Association of Missouri (BSAM) is celebrating the 50th anniversary of their Annual Conference this year September 24 and 25 at First Baptist Church in Camdenton.

The theme for the conference this year is “Honoring the Past, Celebrating the Present, Embracing the Future.”

Church secretaries can register for the conference through Sept. 15. Registration can be completed online at bsamweb.org or by contacting Kathy Angel at (816) 633-5535.