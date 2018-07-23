SBU to announce 25th president, July 24

BOLIVAR – Southwest Baptist University (SBU) is holding a special, on-campus event, July 24 at 10 a.m., to introduce the school’s 25th president. Missouri Baptists are invited to the event, which will be held in the Davis-Newport Theater (located in the Jester Learning and Performing Center) on SBU’s campus here.

Although SBU encourages visitors to attend the event in person, the announcement will also be available online in a live stream at https://sbuniv.hosted.panopto.com/Panopto/Pages/Viewer.aspx?id=c4b43255-55eb-44b0-b003-a92201690458.

The Missouri Baptist Convention’s Pathway newspaper will provide coverage online, July 24, as well as in its next print edition, Aug. 14.