Voter registration packs ready for churches

JEFFERSON CITY – Churches may still obtain voter registration packets prepared by the Missouri Baptist Convention’s Christian Life Commission. The packets include step-by-step instructions and materials that are needed to conduct a voter registration drive on site. Church are urged to hold voter registration drives as a lead-up to the Nov. 6 general election.

Citizens must be registered to vote (or change their address if they have moved since the last time they voted) by Oct. 10 in order to vote Nov. 6. IRS guidelines indicate that a church may sponsor or conduct a nonpartisan voter registration without jeopardizing its non-profit tax status.

To obtain a free packet, contact Bev Ehlen at 314-608-0168 or at bevehlen@yahoo.com.