GuideStone to launch lower-cost Secure Health plan

DALLAS (BP) – Churches and pastors looking for budget-minded health care coverage as well as protection for their employees and their families have another option to consider coming this summer.

GuideStone Financial Resources, the financial services entity of the Southern Baptist Convention, will roll out its new GuideStone Secure Health plan during the June 12-13 SBC annual meeting in Dallas, with enrollment to begin July 1. Under the new Secure Health plan, eligible participants still have access to the nationwide Blue Cross Blue Shield network. Primary care visits and Teladoc consultations are available at no out-of-pocket charge. Some care – such as out-of-network service – is not covered.

Monthly costs for the plan are pre-tax and offer significant savings compared to comprehensive PPO plans. Additional information on Secure Health will be posted on GuideStone’s website in mid-June. In the meantime, ministers and churches can visit GuideStone.org/SecureHealthInfo to sign up to receive emails when they are available to learn more about the plan.