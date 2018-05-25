Dallas crowd anticipated largest since SBC 2010

DALLAS (BP) – Dallas attendance is in line to be the highest at a Southern Baptist Convention annual meeting since 2010, according to an event coordinator.

Advance hotel reservations which ended today May 14 are about 25 percent ahead of reservations this time last year, said William Townes, SBC Executive Committee vice president for convention finance.

“With less than a month remaining until our upcoming SBC annual meeting, we are looking forward to a prayerful, deliberative, constructive and gracious gathering of our Southern Baptist family in Dallas this summer,” Townes said.

Between 8,000 and 9,000 messengers could attend the meeting June 12-13 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, he projected, based on current hotel reservations and advance messenger registrations.

Messenger attendance at an SBC annual meeting has not been that high since the 2010 annual meeting in Orlando, when the official count was 11,075.

Topped with 5,000 to 6,000 invited guests, exhibitors and other attendees, total Dallas attendance could surpass 14,000.