WMU Missions Celebration inspires ‘Unshakable Pursuit’ of Christ

DALLAS (BP) – An ‘Unshakable Pursuit’ to know Christ more, show His love unconditionally, and make disciples who make disciples will be the theme unpacked during two days of general sessions, conferences and missions experiences during Woman’s Missionary Union’s Missions Celebration and Annual Meeting, June 10–11.

“We believe you will laugh, learn and experience nourishment for your soul,” said Sandy Wisdom-Martin, executive director-treasurer of national WMU.

The event kicks off at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 10, at Eddie Deen’s Ranch, a Texas-style venue located at 944 Lamar St. across the street from the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center. The event will be held in conjunction with the Southern Baptist Convention’s annual meeting, June 12-13.

Hear ‘Unshakable Pursuit’ stories from featured International Mission Board field personnel serving in the Middle East and Germany. Additional features include music for worship; Linda Cooper, national WMU president; testimonies from national Acteens panelists and more.

A registration fee of $34 includes:

BBQ dinner on Sunday night.

Ticket to NAMB’s Send Luncheon on Monday, June 11, compliments of the North American Mission Board.

Charter bus transportation to tour various ministry sites around Dallas on Monday.

On Monday morning and afternoon, missions experiences include:

Conferences. Learn more about an area of missions involvement during a variety of unique conferences on topics such as refugees, organic mentoring and prayer. Additional conferences will be led by missionaries and others will be in Spanish. These 50-minute conferences will be offered at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

Refugee Simulation. Gain an eye-opening perspective about the current refugee crisis by participating in a refugee simulation presented in partnership with Baptist Global Response, the International Mission Board, North American Mission Board, and Send Relief. The refugee simulation will be in the SBC Exhibit Hall in the convention center.

Prayerwalk and Tour. Explore area ministry sites and learn first-hand how the love of Christ is being shared in Dallas. Tours will take place at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

On Monday night, the stage is set for “A Night at the Theatre — Missions Style” in the Bruton Theatre of the convention center. Join at 7 p.m. for a focused time of prayer for NAMB’s Send Relief Centers, IMB and NAMB missionaries, and much more.

Along with Cooper and Wisdom-Martin, program guests include Kempton and Caryn Turner, church planters in East St. Louis, Ill., serving through NAMB; featured IMB missionaries; NAMB President Kevin Ezell; David Melber, president, NAMB’s Send Relief and IMB President David Platt. Special music will be provided by the Sounds of Southwestern’s School of Church Music and a Hmong Choir.

Preregistration is required for Sunday and tours of area ministry sites on Monday; space is limited. To register or for more information, visit wmu.com/dallas.